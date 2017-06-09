10 things to know today

1. COMEY PROVIDES GRIPPING ACCOUNT OF INTERACTIONS WITH TRUMP

The ex-FBI chief asserts that the president fired him to interfere with his investigation of Russia's ties to the Trump campaign, accusing the White House of spreading "lies, plain and simple."

2. DISCLOSURE KICKS UP HORNET'S NEST OF QUESTIONS

Experts disagree about whether Comey's release to the news media of details of his conversations with Trump was unethical — or even illegal.

3. CONSERVATIVES IN DANGER OF LOSING MAJORITY IN BRITISH PARLIAMENT

An exit poll suggests that Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election may have backfired spectacularly.

4. HOW JURORS HEARD FROM BILL COSBY WITHOUT HIM TAKING STAND

At the entertainer's sex assault trial, prosecutors read into the record his lurid, decade-old testimony about giving pills to Andrea Constand and then reaching into her pants.

5. MILITANTS CARRY OUT DEADLY ATTACK

Heavily armed al-Shabab extremists storm a military base in Somalia, killing close to 70 people and wounding dozens more, officials say.

6. ACCUSED LEAKER ORDERED TO REMAIN JAILED PENDING TRIAL

A federal judge issues the ruling after prosecutors argue that 25-year-old Reality Winner might possess more stolen government secrets.

7. ATTACKER PRAISED COLUMBINE KILLERS

A man who police say gunned down three co-workers at a Pennsylvania grocery store left an online trail behind that includes praise for the 1999 Columbine High School shooters.

8. WHAT'S BEHIND VERIZON'S BIG ACQUISITION

The communications giant has a simple goal in buying Yahoo: It wants to challenge Google and Facebook in the huge and lucrative field of digital advertising.

9. POP POWERHOUSE HAS CHANGE OF HEART

Her rep confirms that Taylor Swift's full catalog is returning to all streaming platforms, including Spotify and Pandora.

10. WHO'S MAKING PHENOMENAL RUN AT FRENCH OPEN

On her 20th birthday, Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko becomes the first unseeded finalist at the tournament since 1983.