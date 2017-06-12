10 things to know today

1. WHAT REPUBLICANS ARE TELLING TRUMP

They're pressing the president to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and voluntarily provide them to Congress if he does — or possibly face a subpoena.

2. WHICH US TERRITORY VOTED FOR STATEHOOD

Puerto Rico's governor says the island has overwhelmingly chosen statehood in a non-binding referendum, but many question the validity of the vote amid a low turnout and a boycott by several opposition parties.

3. WHAT LGBT SUPPORTERS WERE MARCHING FOR

Thousands joined a march in nation's capital, mobilizing elsewhere in dozens of other U.S. cities to celebrate gains and express concerns over threats to those advances.

4. WHY INTERRACIAL MARRIAGE REMAINS AN ISSUE

Fifty years after the Supreme Court struck down barriers to marriages between races, interracial couples tell The Associated Press they still face discrimination.

5. HOW FRENCH VOTERS STRENGTHENED THEIR NEW LEADER'S HAND

Emmanuel Macron's gamble that voters wanted to throw out old faces and try something new is paying off in full — first by giving him the presidency and, on Sunday, the legislative power to let him do what he wants.

6. WHAT POLICE OFFICERS DO DIFFERENTLY WHILE MOONLIGHTING

An Associated Press review finds most large U.S. police agencies don't require or won't allow body cameras for off-duty officers working in uniform, and experts say that leaves a hole in policies designed to increase oversight and restore confidence in law enforcement.

7. COSBY COULD TAKE THE STAND, OR NOT

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial don't know if they'll hear from him in person when the defense starts presenting its case Monday.

8. KEVIN SPACEY HOSTS TONY AWARDS

The first-time host kicks off a show that hopes to shake off its post-"Hamilton" hangover.

9. WHERE JUDY GARLAND'S FINAL RESTING PLACE IS

The screen queen has been laid to rest in a mausoleum named for her at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, after family moves her remains from a New York cemetery.

10. WHO WON A RECORD 10TH FRENCH OPEN

Rafael Nadal dominated 2015 champion Stan in the final for his 15th major championship overall, passing Pete Sampras for second place in men's tennis history, behind only rival Roger Federer's 18.