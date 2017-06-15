10 things to know today

1. 'HE WAS JUST WALKING AND SHOOTING'

A gunman opens fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice, wounding House Whip Steve Scalise and several others, before he is killed by police.

2. PICTURE EMERGES OF RIFLE-WIELDING ATTACKER

The man who shot a top GOP congressman and several others had a long history of lashing out at Republicans.

3. LONDON BLAZE RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT ALARMS

Terrified residents of the Grenfell Tower say there was little warning of the inferno that engulfed their high-rise apartment building and left at least 12 people dead.

4. WHAT TRUMP'S GETTING LOW MARKS FOR

An AP-NORC poll finds two-thirds of those surveyed say the president has little or no respect for America's democratic institutions and traditions.

5. DEADLY ATTACK UNFOLDS IN MOGADISHU

Gunmen posing as military forces explode a car bomb that kills at least nine in Somalia's capital, then take hostages inside a popular restaurant.

6. EX-CAPTIVE'S FATHER FAULTS NORTH KOREANS

Fred Warmbier, father of the American college student released by North Korea and now hospitalized in a coma, says his son was "brutalized" by his captors.

7. WHO MIGHT BE GETTING SPECIAL TREATMENT

A slew of trademarks that belong to President Trump had been rejected by the Chinese government, in whole or in part. Now Beijing has changed its mind.

8. DEATH LINKED TO FLINT WATER CRISIS LEADS TO CHARGES

Five people, including the head of Michigan's health department, are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 85-year-old man who had Legionnaires' disease.

9. WHY BOB DYLAN'S WORDS ARE BEING PARSED

Phrases sprinkled throughout the rock legend's lecture for his Nobel Prize in literature are very similar to phrases from an online summation of "Moby Dick."

10. 650,000 TURN OUT FOR PARADE IN THE 'BURGH

The Penguins' Stanley Cup championship, the first an NHL team has won back-to-back in almost 20 years, spawns by far the biggest victory parade of any of the franchise's five titles.