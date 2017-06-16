10 things to know today

1. U.S. RAMPING UP FORCES IN AFGHANISTAN

The AP learns that the Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American troops to the country, hoping to break a stalemate in a conflict that has now passed to a third U.S. commander-in-chief.

2. OVERHEATED RHETORIC FAULTED IN ATTACK ON LAWMAKERS

The finger-pointing over the shooting at a Washington-area ball field comes even as politicians on both sides call for unity and a more civil political discourse.

3. ESCAPED INMATES CAUGHT IN TENNESSEE

The two inmates were being hunted in the killings of two prison guards who were overpowered, disarmed and shot to death on a prison bus southeast of Atlanta.

4. NEW DETAILS ON U.S. STUDENT'S RELEASE BY NORTH KOREA

It took months of quiet diplomacy, a change in U.S. presidents and an American diplomat's extraordinary, secret visit to Pyongyang to bring Otto Warmbier home.

5. TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE REVISED CUBA POLICY

The administration's re-set is expected to be aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military while maintaining diplomatic relations.

6. WHICH HABIT IS FADING AMONG AMERICAN YOUTH

Teen vaping, which has been skyrocketing, fell dramatically last year in the U.S.

7. RENOVATIONS SCRUTINIZED IN LONDON HIGH-RISE FIRE

Experts suspect recent renovations at the Grenfell Tower, including newly installed external cladding, played a tragic role in spreading the fire so quickly.

8. WHAT'S IRKING TWITTERATI

Twitter unveils a new look, which users quickly mock with memes, jokes — even outrage.

9. NCAA PENALIZES RICK PITINO

The Louisville basketball coach will serve a five-game suspension following an investigation into a sex scandal.

10. WHY VALEDICTORIANS ARE VANISHING BREED

It's high school graduation season, but in an increasing number of schools, there's one less tradition — assigning class rank to graduating seniors.