10 things to know today

1. U.S. STUDENT RELEASED BY NORTH KOREA IN COMA DIES IN CINCINNATI

Otto Warmbier died less than a week after returning home. It's unclear what fallout, if any, there will be in U.S.-North Korea relations.

2. VAN ATTACK TARGETING MUSLIMS IN LONDON HAS COMMUNITY FEELING ON EDGE

In a country rattled by three attacks by Islamic extremists in as many months, Muslim residents fear violence from those who blame them for the actions of a few.

3. FRENCH INTERIOR MINISTER SAYS DRIVER ATTEMPTED TERROR ATTACK

The attacker died after ramming a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police vehicle on the Champs-Elysees.

4. WHAT POLICE SAY LED TO MUSLIM TEEN'S MURDER IN VIRGINIA

Police say a man became "enraged" by a traffic argument with one of the teens Nabra Hassanen was walking with, but some in her community believe it was a hate crime.

5. FAMILY QUESTIONS PREGNANT WOMAN'S FATAL SHOOTING BY SEATTLE POLICE

Police say Charleena Lyles confronted two officers with a knife after she reported a burglary. Police knew she had struggled with mental illness.

6. SURVIVOR OF SAN FRANCISCO UPS SHOOTING BAFFLED BY KILLER'S REPORTED MOTIVE

Police suggested that the gunman felt disrespected by co-workers, but Alvin Chen says the two colleagues who were fatally shot would not have bullied anyone.

7. COMPLEX WAR IN SYRIA BRINGS URGENCY TO ATTEMPT TO EASE U.S.-RUSSIA TENSIONS

The Trump administration says the US and Russia are in discussions after the US shot down a Syrian fighter plane and Russia threatened retaliation.

8. HOW AMERICANS FEEL ABOUT TRUMP'S TRAVEL BAN

An AP poll found that 57 percent say courts are acting properly in blocking the ban, while 39 percent say judges are interfering.

9. WHOLE FOODS CEO SAYS DEAL WITH AMAZON WAS RESULT OF 'WHIRLWIND COURTSHIP'

Mackey told employees the $13.7 billion deal would help the grocery chain more quickly realize cost-cutting efforts and other changes.

10. CARRIE FISHER HAD COCAINE, TRACES OF HEROIN AND OTHER DRUGS IN HER SYSTEM AT DEATH

Investigators could not determine what impact the drugs had on her death, and described sleep apnea as the main cause.