10 things to know today

1. GOP FIGHTS TO KEEP HOUSE SEAT IN KEY ELECTION

The closely watched Georgia race between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff is seen as a test of the Republican Party's strength early in Donald Trump's presidency.

2. BELGIUM SAYS IT FOILED A TERROR ATTACK

Authorities say soldiers shot and killed a suspect after a small blast at a busy Brussels train station.

3. WHERE EXTREME HEAT WAVE MAKES LIFE MISERABLE FOR WORKERS

Temperatures are reaching 120 degrees in some desert cities in the U.S. Southwest.

4. WHAT DASHCAM VIDEO OF THE CASTILE SHOOTING SHOWS

Officer Jeronimo Yanez politely tells Philando Castile that his brake lights are out and calmly instructs him not to pull out his handgun before suddenly drawing his own weapon and firing seven rounds into the car.

4. TRUMP EXPECTED TO SAY SOON IF COMEY TAPES EXIST

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says that he expects an announcement "this week" on the possibility of any recordings of Trump's private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.

5. BRAZIL FEDS SAY THEY HAVE PROOF OF PRESIDENT'S CORRUPTION

The federal police's announcement raises a new threat that President Michel Temer could be suspended from office pending a corruption trial.

6. HOW THE GOP HEALTH CARE EFFORT COLLIDES WITH OPIOID EPIDEMIC

Medicaid cutbacks would hit hard in states deeply affected by the addiction crisis, according to state data and concerned lawmakers in both parties.

7. ISLAMIC LEADERS QUESTION ROAD RAGE MOTIVE IN TEEN'S KILLING

Muslim leaders say the attack of 17-year-old girl in Virginia looks like a hate crime despite the insistence of detectives that it was a case of road rage.

8. U.S. SHOOTS DOWN IRANIAN-MADE DRONE IN SYRIA

It marks the third time this month that that the U.S. has downed aircraft affiliated with Syrian President Bashar Assad's government.

9. RAPPER PRODIGY DIES AT 42

The member of the hardcore New York hip-hop duo Mobb Deep had been hospitalized "for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis," according to his publicist.

10. WHO'S SHOWING OFF A NEW MAN BUN

Mattel is introducing 15 new looks for Barbie's friend Ken, including different skin tones, body shapes and hair styles including cornrows and man buns.