10 things to know today

Four conservative GOP senators announce initial opposition to the measure, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems determined to muscle it through his chamber next week.

2. NO COMEY TAPES: TRUMP ENDS GUESSING GAME

The president declares he never made and doesn't have recordings of his private conversations with the ousted former FBI Director.

3. WHAT BRITAIN'S PRIME MINISTER PROMISES EU CITIZENS

Theresa May say EU citizens will not be immediately kicked out of Britain when it leaves the union and says their fate will be a top priority in Brexit negotiations.

4. WHO IS THE MAN CHARGED IN THE FLINT AIRPORT STABBING

Amor Ftouhi, a 49-year-old from Tunisia, was a part-time caretaker at a Montreal apartment building who kept the stairwells clean, paid his rent and lived with his wife and children without making "any trouble," his landlord says.

5. HOW NANCY PELOSI DEFENDS HER LEADERSHIP

The House minority leader tells reporters she is "a master legislator" and a "strategic, politically astute leader," pushing back against Democratic grumbling after a high-profile election loss.

6. TORNADO FLATTENS BUSINESSES IN ALABAMA

The twister sprang from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy, which also caused rising tides in a coastal Louisiana calls that promoted evacuation calls.

7. WHY SOME JURORS WANTED TO ACQUIT BILL COSBY

Some jurors were concerned that prosecutors waited 10 years to charge him, expressing suspicion that politics had played a role in the case, one juror tells the AP.

8. JUDGES SAY "MAKING A MURDERER" INMATE SHOULD BE RETRIED OR FREED

The three-judge federal appeals panel rules that Brendan Dassey's confession was improperly obtained.

9. WHERE GRIZZLIES WILL LOSE PROTECTION

Protections that have been in place for more than 40 years in the Yellowstone National Park area will be lifted this summer after government officials rule the grizzly population is no longer threatened.

10. 76ERS TAKE MARKELLE FULTZ WITH NO. 1 PICK IN NBA DRAFT

The Los Angeles Lakers followed by taking Lonzo Ball as the draft started with a pair of freshmen point guards from the Pac-12 Conference.