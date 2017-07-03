10 things to know for today

1. TRUMP'S MOCK VIDEO DRAWS REBUKES

The president tweeted a sham video depicting him pummeling a man whose face is obscured by the CNN logo.

2. WHITE HOUSE PUSHES GOP ON OBAMACARE REPLACEMENT

A top presidential aide says a repeal-only option also remains in play if Republicans can't reach agreement.

3. RAPPER ARRESTED ON UNRELATED CHARGES AFTER LITTLE ROCK SHOOTINGS

Finese 2Tymes is being held for aggravated assault with a gun, the U.S. Marshals Service says.

4. QATAR'S STOCK MARKET DROPS AS DEADLINE LOOMS

The tiny Persian Gulf nation braces for a cutoff date to accept demands from four Arab countries over what they allege is its support for extremist groups.

5. WHY JULY 4 STIRS MIXED FEELINGS IN MINORITIES

Blacks, Latinos and immigrant rights advocates say the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election — as well as police shootings and deportations — have them questioning the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in the United States.

6. TRUMP PLAN TO END HEATING AID GETS COOL RECEPTION

Lawmakers from cold-weather states line up against the proposal to kill the program, which has distributed $3.4 billion to about 6 million households this fiscal year.

7. HOW FACEBOOK HOPES TO USE DRONES TO PROVIDE 'NET ACCESS

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg envisions a fleet of solar-powered drones "that will beam internet connectivity across the world."

8. WHERE RARE BUTTERFLY THRIVES AMID WAR MACHINES

The frosted elfin finds a home at several defense installations across the country where the military manages open spaces with controlled burns, says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

9. SAMSUNG TO SELL RECYCLED NOTE 7 PHONE IN SKOREA

The company recalled the original Note 7 after reports emerged that its batteries were prone to overheat and catch fire.

10. ANDY MURRAY DEFENDS WIMBLEDON TITLE

The No. 1 seed is dealing with a sore hip and a new child on the way as he prepares for the grass court opening match.