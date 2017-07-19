10 things to know today

1. WHO TRUMP HELD AN UNDISCLOSED MEETING WITH

President Donald Trump had another, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Germany this month.

2. RUSSIAN DEVELOPER'S STAFFER ALSO AT TRUMP TOWER MEETING

Revelations that a Russian developer's representative was the eighth attendee at a Trump Tower campaign meeting arranged by President Trump's eldest son brought word that the special counsel investigating possible Trump campaign ties to Russia wants more information about the sit-down.

3. TRUMP NAMES NEW RUSSIA AMBASSADOR

President Donald Trump announced he intends to nominate former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman to be U.S. ambassador to Russia, a high-profile post amid ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

4. WHAT TRUMP SAYS NOW THAT OBAMACARE REPEAL COLLAPSED

President Trump declares it's time to "let Obamacare fail" after the latest GOP health care plan crashed and burned in the Senate, a stunning failure for the president and Republicans.

5. HOW SENATORS USED TWITTER TO TORPEDO GOP BILL

Sens. Mike Lee and Jerry Moran decided chose President Donald Trump's favorite medium to announce they were sinking the legislation, and gave no heads up to the White House or Senate leaders before pressing send.

6. TRUMP ADMINISTRATION RESTORING ASSET SEIZURES WITH SAFEGUARDS

The U.S. Justice Department will soon restore the ability of police to seize suspects' money and property with federal help, but The Associated Press has learned the policy will come with a series of new provisions aimed at preventing the types of abuse that led the Obama Justice Department to severely curtail the practice.

7. OFFICIALS SAY AUSTRALIAN WOMAN SHOT AFTER COPS HEARD LOUD SOUND

The woman who called 911 to report a possible assault was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer after the officers heard a loud sound near their squad car, according to information released by Minnesota investigators.

8. TURKISH COURT JAILS SIX HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVISTS

Amnesty International's Turkey director and five other human rights activists were jailed pending trial for allegedly aiding an armed terror group — making them the latest suspects in a massive government crackdown initially launched against alleged supporters of last year's failed coup but has since broadened to include government opponents.

9. POWERFUL OPIOID SUSPECTED IN MIAMI BOY'S DEATH

A 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood apparently died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisis, authorities say. How he came into contact with the powerful painkiller is a mystery.

10. WHAT THE ARCTIC NOW LOOKS LIKE

An AP team reporting team is sailing through the Arctic Circle's Northwest Passage on an icebreaker to document the changes global warming has wrought in one of the world's most fragile environments.