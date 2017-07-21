1. WHO IS FREE ON PAROLE

A gray-haired, 70-year-old O.J. Simpson will be paroled after serving nine years in prison for a botched bid to retrieve sports memorabilia in Las Vegas. He will walk free as soon as Oct. 1.

2. SESSIONS VOWS TO STAY ON

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, publicly skewered by his boss for recusing himself from Trump campaign investigations, says he has no immediate plans to resign and will stay as the country's top prosecutor for "as long as that is appropriate."

3. CANCER ISN'T SILENCING MCCAIN

Sen. John McCain has emerged as a voice for what can seem like a Republican Party lost in the Trump era. From his Arizona home, where he's battling brain cancer, the Arizona senator lobs a new attack at the White House over its Syria policy.

4. HOW MANY AMERICANS SAY THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD PROVIDE HEALTH CARE

A new survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 62 percent of Americans say it's the federal government's responsibility to make sure that all Americans have health care coverage.

5. WHERE BUILDING PANELS ARE GETTING CHECKED AMID FEARS OF FIRE

The same aluminum panels covering London's Grenfell Tower are listed in a U.S. company's brochure as adding a "stunning visual effect" to an NFL stadium and a 33-story Baltimore hotel.

6. WHAT RESEARCHERS SAY CAN HELP PREVENT ALZHEIMERS

Start education early. Control weight and high blood pressure. Get off the couch. There are some hints that these and other lifestyle changes just might stave off dementia.

7. VENEZUELA STRIKE ERUPTS INTO VIOLENCE LEAVING 2 DEAD

A nationwide strike against plans to rewrite the constitution shut down much of Venezuelan's capital before erupting into sporadic violence that left at least two young men dead.

8. WHAT LIFE IS LIKE AFTER ESCAPING ISLAMIC STATE'S BASTION

Displaced residents of Raqqa still fear militants of the Islamic State group and their possible return or revenge. In one of the largest camps housing the displaced from Raqqa city, survivors of the group's terror machine cannot shake off the horrors they've witnessed in the group's self-declared capital.

9. SPANISH FORENSIC INVESTIGATORS ARE DIGGING FOR DALI

Salvador Dali's eccentric artistic and personal history is taking yet another bizarre turn with the exhumation of his embalmed remains to settle whether one of the founding figures of surrealism fathered a girl decades ago.

10. LINKIN PARK FRONTMAN DIES IN LA AT 41

Chester Bennington, whose screeching vocals helped the rock-rap band become one of the most commercially successful acts in the 2000s, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles. Authorities are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide.