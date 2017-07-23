Church provides place to cool off

Grace Episcopal Church in Muskogee, Oklahoma, is offering its air conditioned fellowship area to help people beat summer heat during regular church hours. There, people can get cool water, eat some crackers, watch TV or play a card game.

City of Muskogee Emergency Management Director Mark Bolding encouraged other churches to open their doors during heat advisories.

"I'm calling on churches to contact me," Bolding said. "It's getting to be that time of year when when we really need to start opening these areas. And what better way to serve our community than to be able to do that locally?"

Bolding said Grace is in the middle of the city and is available to people downtown. But it's not convenient for people in other parts of Muskogee, he said. He said he's seeking churches in "every part of town we can get a hold of."

The search is still in its infancy, he said.

"We're in talks with several different agencies — for one, The Salvation Army," Bolding said. "We're trying to involve other churches in other areas."

Grace was part of a 2016 city pilot program in which the church provided water and an air-conditioned place to sit. The cooling shelter was open when the church was open.

Church volunteer B.J. Charbonneau said the cooling shelter got 12-15 visitors a day. It featured cold water, a TV showing a weather channel, even a few board games and cards.

"Sometimes families, sometimes just singles," Charbonneau said. "Usually people walking in. We didn't have too many people driving in. A lot of people, especially people living in apartments close by. People on their way to other places. They would be on their way somewhere, stop in, cool off, play a game or watch TV."

She said some people came in for 10 or 15 minutes, others long enough to play a game.

"We had some of them stay for several hours," she said. "It kept them out of the heat."

The church also offered toiletries such as hotel soaps, deodorant, hand cream and sunscreen. Charbonneau said the church is adding a bookshelf this year.

Bolding said people spending too much time in the heat could suffer heat stroke.

"It doesn't take very much for heat to catch somebody off guard, especially if they are not hydrated," he said. "We try to recommend people stay out of the heat whenever possible. These are dangerous times."

Bolding said the National Weather Service puts out heat advisories.

"On those days when we need to help our communities out, we want to get our institutions involved," he said.

Charbonneau said she and others at the church watch for people at risk. She recalled one woman, who lived in nearby apartments, who came in after being in the excessive heat.

"Her lips were gray, she was panting and she had almost stopped sweating," Charbonneau said. "We sat her down, got her some salty Goldfish (crackers). Salt replaces electrolytes."

Charbonneau said setting up a shelter is not a major expense.

"At first we thought 'how are we going to staff this, what's it going to cost,'" she said. "The cost is negligible. And it's when we're open anyway. People have been wonderful. They have been just great. People come in, watch the news and just chill."