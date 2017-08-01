10 things to know today

1. FRESH TUMULT AT WHITE HOUSE

Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job — and just hours after former Gen. John Kelly takes over as Trump's new chief of staff.

2. MADURO POISED TO CONSOLIDATE POWER

Venezuela's socialist government claims a popular mandate to dramatically recast the country's political system even as condemnations of the vote pour in.

3. RUSSIA CUTS U.S. DIPLOMATIC STAFF

It's a diplomatic retaliation unseen since the Cold War era, with Putin's government urging the United States to show the "political will" to repair ties.

4. HOW HEART ATTACK CARE IS IMPROVING

U.S. hospitals set a record for how quickly they open blocked arteries, averaging under one hour.

5. LOS ANGELES COMES UP GOLDEN

The City of Angels reaches an agreement with Olympic leaders that will open the way for the city to host the 2028 Summer Games.

6. EX-PHOENIX SHERIFF SUFFERS REBUKE

Joe Arpaio is convicted of a criminal charge for refusing to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

7. NUCLEAR INDUSTRY TAKES A HIT

Owners abandon plans to finish two reactors in South Carolina after years of delays and cost overruns.

8. WHICH SAFETY FIX IS LAGGING

A government effort to speed up the recall of 21 million Takata air bags deemed most likely to rupture in a crash is falling short, according to an AP analysis.

9. SAM SHEPARD DEAD AT 73

Shepard was a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Oscar-nominated actor and celebrated author.

10. WHAT'S BOOSTING YANKEES' PLAYOFF HOPES

At the MLB trade deadline, New York acquires 27-year-old right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics.