10 things to know today

1. BREAKTHROUGH IN FIGHT AGAINST INHERITED DISEASES

In a first, researchers safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, targeting a heart defect best known for killing young athletes.

2. TRUMP BOWS TO WILL OF CONGRESS

Grudgingly, the president signs what he calls a "seriously flawed" package of sanctions against Russia.

3. WHAT MILESTONE WALL STREET IS CELEBRATING

The Dow closes above 22,000 points for the first time, driven by a big gain in Apple.

4. TURNOUT FIGURES FOR VENEZUELA VOTE APPARENTLY MANIPULATED

The revelation casts an even longer shadow over the controversial constituent assembly hours before it is to convene.

5. WHERE EUTHANASIA HAS BECOME 'COMMON PRACTICE'

Researchers say that physician-assisted suicide now accounts for 4.5 percent of the deaths in the Netherlands.

6. FRESH TUMULT AT FOX

After a rough year, things had settled down at the Fox News Channel — until the filing of a lawsuit that alleges it worked with the Trump administration on a story.

7. HOW TRUMP IS APPEALING TO POLITICAL BASE

The president embraces legislation from two Republican senators that would seek to curtail legal immigration.

8. MICHEL TEMER CAN BREATHE MORE EASILY

The embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer survives a congressional vote that could have suspended him from office over a bribery charge.

9. PRINCE PHILIP HEADS TO RETIREMENT

The 96-year-old royal makes his 22,219th — and final — solo public engagement, braving heavy rain to meet Royal Marines at Buckingham Palace.

10. ARA PARSEGHIAN DIES AT 94

The highly regarded coach took over a foundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons.