10 things to know today

1. WHAT'S TROUBLING DIPLOMATIC COMMUNITY

The strongest U.N. sanctions in a generation may still prove no match for North Korea's relentless nuclear ambitions.

2. DATA DUMP INCLUDES WHAT APPEAR TO BE 'GAME OF THRONES' SCRIPTS

Hackers post a cache of stolen HBO files online and demand that the company pay a ransom of several million dollars to prevent further releases.

3. HOW MADURO GOT OUT THE VOTE

Government critics say Venezuelans were threatened with loss of their public benefits or state jobs if they didn't participate in last month's election.

4. KIDNAPPING TIED TO CRIMINAL 'DARK WEB'

A 20-year-old British model's ordeal sounds like a tale spawned by nightmares of the evil that lurks online — but authorities believe it's true.

5. WHO'S GETTING TRUMP'S ATTENTION

The president is trying to offset new signs of weakness in his Republican base and re-energize his staunchest supporters.

6. TOP AIDES CLASH OVER DIRECTION OF U.S. FOREIGN POLICY

Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, is facing questions about his conservative credentials amid a conflict with White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

7. SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT'S JOB IN JEOPARDY

The nation's parliament will vote by secret ballot on a motion of no confidence in Jacob Zuma, who has been dogged by corruption scandals.

8. ALLEGED DRUG LORDS IN CUSTODY

A Sinaloa cartel leader and his son are indicted on drug smuggling charges in the U.S. in what authorities call a blow to one of Mexico's most powerful drug rings.

9. WHICH POP SMASH IS GETTING A REMAKE

The estate of Michael Jackson says a 3-D version of the late singer's iconic "Thriller" video is set to debut.

10. DON BAYLOR DIES AT 68

The 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995.