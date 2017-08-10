10 things to know today

North Korea answers Trump's threats of "fire and fury," with one of Kim Jong Un's generals saying the country is "about to take" military action near Guam.

2. U.S. EXPELS 2 CUBAN DIPLOMATS AFTER INCIDENT IN CUBA

U.S. officials believe that a covert sonic device left a group of American diplomats in Havana with severe hearing loss.

3. FEDS DESCEND ON PAUL MANAFORT

FBI agents looking for financial documents recently searched one of the homes of Trump's former campaign chairman, whose past foreign political work is under scrutiny.

4. WHICH CONTROVERSY BETSY DEVOS IS REVISITING

The education secretary tells the AP she should have decried racism "much more forcefully" when talking about historically black colleges and universities earlier this year.

5. 52 DRY DAYS IN A ROW - AND COUNTING

Seattle, known for its overcast skies, is experiencing its longest dry streak in more than six decades.

6. WHAT'S LATEST ADVANCE IN CANCER FIGHT

Scientists have the first major evidence that blood tests called liquid biopsies hold promise for screening people for cancer.

7. U.S. LINKS RAFA MARQUEZ TO DRUG RING

The legendary Mexican soccer player is among 22 people sanctioned for alleged ties to a drug trafficking organization.

8. WHY IT MAY BE TIME TO STOCK UP ON FOREVER STAMPS

Regulators appear likely to accept the financially beleaguered Postal Service's request for more freedom to raise the price of mailing letters.

9. TV HOST FILES $50 MILLION DEFAMATION SUIT

Suspended Fox News host Eric Bolling sues the reporter who broke the story that he allegedly sent lewd text messages to colleagues.

10. JORDAN SPIETH CHASING HISTORY

The golfer, newly 24, is seeking a career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship. No one so young has ever accomplished it.