10 things to know today

1. SOUTH KOREAN LEADER SAYS CRISIS WITH NORTH MUST END PEACEFULLY

Moon Jae-in says that the U.S. cannot make military moves without its consent, and North Korea can create conditions for dialogue if it stops nuclear and missile tests.

2 WHAT POLICE RECORDS REVEAL ABOUT MAN CHARGED WITH CHARLOTTESVILLE KILLING

James Alex Fields Jr. was accused of beating his mother and threatening her with a knife in 2010 and 2011.

3. TRUMP CONDEMNS WHITE SUPREMACIST GROUPS BY NAME

The president's statement comes after two days and much criticism of his remarks that bemoaned violence on "many sides" in Charlottesville.

4. WHITE NATIONALISTS SAY THEY'RE ENERGIZED BY RALLIES THAT TRIGGERED VIOLENCE IN VIRGINIA

Leaders in the movement say they will be holding similar events across the country after being impressed by the number of supporters who turned out in Charlottesville.

5. TRUMP CONSIDERS PARDON OF CONVICTED EX-ARIZ. SHERIFF JOE ARPAIO

Arpaio was recently convicted of refusing to stop discriminatory immigration patrols, and immigrant rights groups say Trump's statement amounts to support for racism.

6. TAYLOR SWIFT FINDS JUSTICE IN COURT AGAINST DJ

A jury sided with the pop superstar, finding that a Denver radio host groped her in 2013, and awarded her $1 in symbolic damages.

7. RETURN OF FALLEN JAPANESE WWII SOLDIER'S KEEPSAKE FILLS VOID FOR FAMILY

Tatsuo Yasue says the flag, covered in messages written to his brother, is the first trace they've seen of him since his death. A U.S. Marine returned the flag 73 years after finding it on a battlefield in the South Pacific.

8. FBI SAYS MAN PLANNED TO DETONATE EXPLOSIVES-LADEN VAN OUTSIDE OKLAHOMA BANK

Authorities say Jerry Drake Varnell tried to blow up what he thought was a vehicle bomb in hopes of triggering an anti-government revolution.

9. NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON GIVES ADVICE FOR THE UPCOMING SOLAR ECLIPSE

The prominent astrophysicist says people should put down their smartphones and experience the historic event in the moment.

10. WHY 'DESPACITO' IS MISSING FROM MTV VIDEO AWARDS NOMINEES

The video for the uber-popular song, which became YouTube's most viewed clip of all time, has only aired on MTV's Latin channel and it was not submitted for consideration.