10 things to know today

1. WHERE AN ATTACKER DROVE A VAN INTO A CROWD

The vehicle veered onto a promenade and barreled down the busy walkway in central Barcelona, swerving back and forth as it mowed pedestrians down, killing 13.

2. WHY TRUMP IS TWEETING ABOUT A WWI GENERAL

The president is being criticized once again for lauding the alleged tactics of Gen. John Pershing in dealing with Islamic extremists in the Philippines at the turn of the last century. During the campaign, Trump told a widely discredited story that Pershing had halted Muslim attacks in the Philippines by shooting rebels with bullets dipped in pigs' blood.

3. TRUMP DIGS IN ON CONFEDERATE ICONS

With prominent Republicans openly questioning his competence and moral leadership, President Donald Trump burrowed deeper into the racially charged debate over Confederate memorials and lashed out at members of his own party.

4. WHO WANTS CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS PULLED DOWN

Descendants of Confederate Civil War leaders Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson and Jefferson Davis are among the voices calling for monuments to their famous ancestors to be pulled down.

5. WHY HATE CAME TO THE PROGRESSIVE ISLAND OF CHARLOTTESVILLE

The Virginia college town where a weekend rally of white nationalists descended into deadly chaos is an island of progressivism in an otherwise conservative part of Virginia. For more than a year, the Charlottesville city government has also been doing public soul searching over its Confederate monuments.

6. AMERICAN JEWS STEP UP CRITICISM OF TRUMP

Some Jews, including Republicans and Trump supporters, are outraged and frightened not only the march that drew neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members, but also by Trump's reaction.

7. TILLERSON, MATTIS INSIST MILITARY OPTIONS REMAIN FOR NORTH KOREA

America's diplomatic and defense chiefs sought to reinforce the threat of possible U.S. military action against North Korea after President Trump's top strategist essentially called the commander-in-chief's warnings a bluff.

8. LEGAL DEAL OVER HARSH CIA INTERROGATIONS MARKS A MILESTONE

Experts say a settlement in a lawsuit against two psychologists who helped design the CIA's harsh interrogation methods marked the first time the agency or its private contractors have been held accountable for the program.

9. SENIOR OFFICER ON DAMAGED SHIP TO BE RELIEVED OF COMMAND

The captain of a U.S. Navy warship that lost seven sailors in a collision with a commercial container ship in June will be relieved of command and nearly a dozen others face punishment, the Navy's second-ranking admiral said.

10. WHERE NOBEL WINNER SHOT FOR PROMOTING EDUCATION WILL STUDY

Education activist Malala Yousafzai, shot by a Taliban gunman at age 15 for speaking out in her native Pakistan, has been accepted to the University of Oxford.