10 things to know today

1. NO EASY ANSWERS IN AFGHANISTAN

Trump faces many of the same challenges in the country that have bedeviled his predecessors and left some U.S. officials deeply uncertain about whether victory is possible.

2. WHAT HELD MILLIONS OF AMERICANS SPELLBOUND

The moon blots out the sun in a midday total solar eclipse, turning daylight to twilight in a broad arc across the U.S.

3. POLICE KILL ALLEGED DRIVER OF VAN USED IN ATTACK

The lone fugitive from the cell that killed 15 people in and near Barcelona is shot to death after a confrontation with police in a vineyard just outside the city he terrorized.

4. SECOND MAJOR COLLISION AT SEA PROMPTS REVIEW

The U.S. Navy orders a broad investigation into the Pacific-based 7th Fleet after the second deadly accident involving a ship from the fleet in two months.

5. JOHNSON & JOHNSON HIT WITH BIG VERDICT

A Los Angeles jury orders the company to pay $417 million to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that the talc in the company's iconic baby powder caused her ovarian cancer.

6. QUAKE RATTLES ITALIAN RESORT ISLAND

An earthquake hits the island of Ischia at the peak of tourist season, collapsing several buildings and killing at least one person.

7. BODY FOUND IN BALTIC SEA; INQUEST PLANNED

The female torso — without legs, arms or a head — is located near where a missing Swedish journalist is believed to have died on a privately built submarine, police in Denmark say.

8. SEARCH CALLED OFF FOR MISSING SOLDIERS

The five Army soldiers were lost after a Black Hawk helicopter crashed during offshore training in Hawaii last week.

9. BILL COSBY RETOOLS DEFENSE TEAM

The entertainer hires Tom Mesereau, Michael Jackson's former lawyer, to represent him at his November retrial on sex-assault charges in Pennsylvania.

10. WHO'S AT TOP OF PIGSKIN HEAP

Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the AP's preseason college football poll for the second straight season.