10 things to know today

1. AFGHANISTAN STRATEGY: MORE BOOTS ON GROUND

Trump's plan to end the stalemate in America's longest war involves sending up to 3,900 additional U.S. forces, senior U.S. officials tell the AP.

2. WHO JUST WANTS TO SAY 'THANKS'

The wife of the only American killed in last week's Barcelona attack says she's trying to find the helpful soul — possibly a waiter — who may have been the last person to see her husband alive.

3. FAMILY OF FIVE 'REBORN' AFTER EARTHQUAKE

All three of the family's children are rescued from the rubble in a painstaking 14-hour operation after the quake on the Italian island of Ischia.

4. U.S. SENDS POSITIVE ENERGY TO PYONGYANG

Secretary of State Tillerson commends North Korea for recent restraint in its provocations and says it could point the way to a possible dialogue with the U.S.

5. FIGHT POISED TO SET PAY-PER-VIEW REVENUE RECORD

Conor McGregor's boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. could be seen by a staggering 50 million people in the U.S.

6. INVESTORS IN BUYING MOOD

Stocks around the world push higher, as markets firm following a shaky run the last couple of weeks.

7. WHAT'S LATEST FLORIDA ATTRACTION

Engineers at a lab housed at Florida State University build the world's most powerful resistive magnet.

8. GLAM SHOT GETS UGLY

The wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dives headlong into a social media skirmish, blasting a critic of an Instagram post documenting her high fashion choices.

9. TINSELTOWN'S $68 MILLION MAN

Mark Wahlberg elbows Dwayne Johnson aside to become the highest-paid actor in Hollywood this year, according to Forbes magazine.

10. HOW AP IS KICKING THINGS OFF

The Associated Press names its first preseason All-America team, highlighted by USC QB Sam Darnold.