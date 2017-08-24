10 things to know today

Within a 24-hour span, the president delivers one speech in which he tears into the media and members of his own party, and a second in which he calls for national unity and love.

2. TENSION ESCALATES BETWEEN TRUMP, MCCONNELL

The strangest bedfellows in Washington are locked in an increasingly public and personal feud that defies conventional wisdom.

3. HOW CHARLOTTESVILLE IS MOURNING PROTESTER

Workers drape giant black covers over two statues of Confederate generals to symbolize the city's grief for the woman killed while protesting a white nationalist rally.

4. POLICE THWART POSSIBLE ATTACK

Acting on a tip from Spanish authorities, police in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam detain the driver of a van with Spanish license plates and a number of gas tanks inside.

5. WHO'S COMPLAINING ABOUT POACHING

Escalating a century-old rivalry, the Girl Scouts of the USA accuse the Boy Scouts of covertly seeking to recruit girls into their programs while disparaging the Girl Scouts' operations.

6. RIFT IN U.S.-EGYPT RELATIONS

Cairo reacts angrily to the Trump administration's decision to cut or delay nearly $300 million in military and economic aid over human rights concerns.

7. WHAT'S CAUSING CONCERN IN PAKISTAN

A study suggests up to 60 million people living across the country's Indus Valley could be at risk of drawing from arsenic-tainted groundwater, far more than previously thought.

8. AMAZON'S ACQUISITION OF WHOLE FOODS OK'D

The $13.7 billion deal could bring big changes to the supermarket industry and how people order groceries online.

9. HAPPY DAY FOR TAYLOR SWIFT FANS

The singer ends a week of fan frenzy with word that her sixth album, "Reputation," is coming in November.

10. HEARTBREAK FOR DODGERS' HURLER

Left-hander Rich Hill loses a no-hitter — and the game, 1-0 — on a home run by the Pirates' Josh Harrison in the bottom of the 10th inning.