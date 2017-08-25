10 things to know today

1. WHO'S FANNING FLAMES OF GOP DISCORD

Trump accuses Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debt.

2. COASTAL TEXAS READIES FOR ROUGH WEATHER

Tropical Storm Harvey intensifies into a hurricane that forecasters say would be the first major hurricane to hit Texas in 12 years.

3. RESCUE EFFORTS HALTED IN SOUTH CHINA SEA

The U.S. Navy calls off the search at sea for sailors missing after a collision east of Singapore between a destroyer and an oil tanker.

4. LOTTERY WINNER WANTS TO 'SIT BACK AND RELAX'

A 53-year-old Massachusetts hospital worker steps forward to claim the biggest undivided lottery jackpot in U.S. history — a $758.7 million Powerball prize.

5. WHY EXECUTION WAS CLOSELY WATCHED

Florida puts a man to death with an anesthetic, etomidate, that has never been used before in a U.S. lethal injection.

6. IN MIDEAST, YET ANOTHER PEACE INITIATIVE

Presidential adviser Jared Kushner meets with Israeli and Palestinian leaders to try to jumpstart moribund peace talks.

7. VENEZUELAN REGIME MOVES TO STIFLE MEDIA

The Colombian TV network Caracol is taken off the air in Venezuela a day after President Maduro delivered a scathing rebuke of Colombian media.

8. HOW AMAZON PLANS TO USE ITS DEEP POCKETS

Firing a salvo in the grocery wars, the company says it will cut prices on bananas, eggs, salmon, beef and more when it completes its $13.7B takeover of Whole Foods.

9. JAY THOMAS DEAD AT 69

The radio talk show host and actor had recurring roles on the sitcoms "Murphy Brown" and "Cheers."

10. PLAY BRAWL!

Detroit's 10-6 win over the New York Yankees includes three bench-clearing altercations and eight ejections.