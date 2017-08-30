10 things to know today

1. TEXAS TO HAVE A RESPITE AMID HARVEY MISERY

With flood defenses strained and the death toll feared to rise, the forecast for Texas shows less than an inch of rain on Wednesday.

2. WHY HOUSTON'S DRAINAGE GRID IS UNABLE TO COPE WITH RAINS

Experts blame too much concrete, a lack of regulation for developers, insufficient upstream storage and not enough green space for water to filter out.

3. NORTH KOREA'S KIM JONG UN CALLS FOR MORE MISSILE TESTS IN PACIFIC

Kim reportedly was present at the latest launch of a missile that flew over Japan, seemingly intended to show the North's capability to target Guam.

4. HOW CHICAGO IS CHANGING COURSE ON POLICE REFORMS

The city now wants to carry out reforms under the strict supervision of the federal court, abandoning a Trump administration proposal that envisioned no court oversight.

5. JOEL OSTEEN OPENS HOUSTON MEGACHURCH TO SERVE AS SHELTER

The televangelist had faced criticism on social media for not offering to house flood-displaced people earlier.

6. TWELVE YEARS AFTER KATRINA, LOUISIANA OFFERS HELP AMID HARVEY AND ITS OWN FLOODS

Louisiana is offering to shelter Texas evacuees in the north, away from the Harvey-related flooding in the southwest.

7. WHAT TALIBAN IS DEMANDING DURING REGULAR TALKS WITH AFGHAN OFFICIALS

The group's leaders reportedly accept education for both boys and girls, but want it segregated by gender, and they want guarantees that a woman could not serve as president.

8. FIRST DOCTOR TO TREAT PRINCESS DIANA AFTER ACCIDENT RECOUNTS THE SCENE

Frederic Mailliez says he gave first aid without knowing who he was treating, and only learned the next day that it was Princess Diana.

9. GEORGE CLOONEY'S TAKE ON FATHERHOOD, TRUMP

In his latest interview, he says being responsible for two babies is "terrifying" but he is enjoying the ride, and describes President Donald Trump as being "in over his head."

10. ANGELIQUE KERBER LOSES IN FIRST ROUND OF U.S. OPEN

She is only the second defending U.S. Open champion in the professional era to do so - in one of the only matches that wasn't rained out.