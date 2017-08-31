10 things to know for today

1. GLIMMER OF HOPE FOR BESIEGED CITY

Harvey's floodwaters start dropping across the Houston area and the sun peeks through the clouds in a glimmer of hope for the besieged city.

2. WHY MANY VICTIMS WILL TAKE BIG FINANCIAL HIT

When Harvey struck Houston, far fewer homes and other properties in the area had flood insurance than five years ago, an AP investigation finds.

3. BREAKTHROUGH OPENS NEW ERA IN CANCER CARE

U.S. health officials approve a treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia.

4. US PUTTING 15,000 TROOPS IN AFGHANISTAN

Defense officials finally acknowledge the actual number of American forces in the country after long camouflaging the total in misleading accounting measures and red tape.

5. FASCINATION WITH DIANA'S LIFE EXTENDS TO HER DEATH

Not since the 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy has a tragic demise been so minutely analyzed, or spawned so many lurid theories.

6. HOW TRUMP'S PUSHING HIS TAX PLAN

The president makes a populist appeal, saying his effort to overhaul the nation's tax code will "bring back Main Street."

7. US DENIES SAFE PASSAGE TO EXTREMISTS

Airstrikes block the advance of an Islamic State convoy carrying militants toward Iraq, derailing a Hezbollah-negotiated deal that removed the extremists from the Lebanon-Syria border.

8. WHAT'S CAUSING POLICY CONFUSION

Trump declares in a tweet that "talking is not the answer" when it comes to North Korea.

9. LUKE SKYWALKER IS BACK

In "The Last Jedi," Mark Hamill has a large role, making sure the latest film in the "Star Wars" franchise buzzes with its original hero.

10. ROLLIE MASSIMINO DIES AT 82

The famed hoops coach led Villanova's storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games during his career.