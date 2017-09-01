10 things to know for today

1. BLOCK-BY-BLOCK SEARCH IN STORM'S WAKE

Rescuers begin a search of tens of thousands of Houston homes, looking for anyone — alive or dead — who might have been left behind in Harvey's fetid floodwaters.

2. EXPLOSIONS ADD TO FLOOD HAZARD

Explosions and fires rock a flood-crippled chemical plant near Houston, sending up a plume of acrid, eye-irritating smoke.

3. DIPLOMATIC TIT-FOR-TAT RAMPS UP TENSION

Retaliating for a similar Russian action, the U.S. orders Moscow to shutter its San Francisco consulate and close offices in Washington and New York.

4. WHO'S KNOCKING HEADS WITH POWERFUL UNIONS

President Emmanuel Macron embarks on his most daring undertaking — reforming France's nearly sacrosanct labor laws.

5. WELLS FARGO'S FAKE ACCOUNTS SCANDAL GROWS

The bank now says that 3.5 million accounts were potentially opened without customers' permission between 2009 and 2016.

6. HOW BRITAIN REMEMBERED DIANA

Dozens of floral tributes, photos and personal messages are placed at the gates of Kensington Palace on the 20th anniversary of the princess's death in a Paris car crash.

7. FRESH HEADWAY IN FIGHT AGAINST EXTREMISTS

Iraq's prime minister says the northern town of Tal Afar has been "fully liberated" from the Islamic State group after a nearly two-week operation.

8. OUTSPOKEN LAWMAN CALLING IT QUITS

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, who built a following among conservatives nationally with his provocative social media presence, is resigning — and isn't saying why.

9. POPULAR TV ACTOR DIES AT 91

Tall, handsome Richard Anderson was best known for costarring simultaneously in television's "The Six Million Dollar Man" and "The Bionic Woman" in the 1970s.

10. WHICH BIG-NAME COACHES ARE SQUARING OFF

For the first time, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher face each other this weekend in a showdown between the No. 1 Crimson Tide and No. 3 Seminoles.