10 things to know for today

1. TRUMP BEGINS DISMANTLING DACA

The move targeting the program that protects young immigrants sparks outrage among advocates and sends a ticking time bomb to Congress.

2. IRMA ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS

The hurricane bears down on islands in the northeast Caribbean — wielding the most powerful winds ever recorded for a storm in the Atlantic.

3. HOW SOUTH KOREA MIGHT COUNTER NORTH

Seoul's defense minister says the idea of bringing back U.S. tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea should be "deeply considered" by the allies.

4. SIGNIFICANT ADVANCE AGAINST EXTREMISTS IN SYRIA

Assad's forces reach besieged troops in the eastern city of Deir el-Zour, breaking a yearslong blockade by Islamic State militants.

5. WHO'S ACCUSED OF BEHAVIOR MOST FOUL

The Boston Red Sox reportedly admit to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from the longtime rival New York Yankees.

6. CLOCK TICKING ON CONGRESS

Lawmakers return to Washington facing a daunting to-do list and three months left in the year to show that Republicans can actually get things done.

7. WHAT'S STRIKING ABOUT HARVEY'S RAMPAGE

Houston stands divided into two metro areas: one still covered with water and flood debris, the other largely unblemished by the storm.

8. DOW SLUMPS MORE THAN 200 POINTS

Escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula rattle nerves on Wall Street, leading to the stock market's worst day in almost three weeks.

9. DIRECTOR LEAVING 'STAR WARS: EPISODE IX'

Lucasfilm says that the company and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways, citing differing visions for the project.

10. US ESCAPES FROM HONDURAS WITH 1-1 TIE

Bobby Wood scores in the 85th minute to forge the tie and prevent the U.S. from falling into a deep hole in World Cup qualifying.