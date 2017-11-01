10 things to know today

1. 8 KILLED IN 'COWARDLY ACT OF TERROR' IN NYC

A 29-year-old man in a rented pickup truck mows down pedestrians and bicyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, leaving bodies in his wake.

2. WHAT'S BEING LEARNED ABOUT GEORGE PAPADOPOLOUS

Newly unsealed court papers outline the former Trump adviser's frequent contacts with senior campaign officials and with foreign nationals who promised access to the highest levels of the Russian government.

3. TECH GIANTS ADDRESS ELECTION MEDDLING

Facebook, Twitter and Google promise a Senate subcommittee they will do more to stop the misuse of their platforms by foreign nations.

4. HOW CATALONIA IS MAKING ITS CASE FOR SECESSION

The region's ousted leader is portraying members of his breakaway movement as persecuted underdogs who deserve international backing in their fight against Madrid.

5. FILMING OF 'HOUSE OF CARDS' HALTED

The suspension of the hit show in response to allegations that star Kevin Spacey made sexual advances on a teen boy is a rare move in an industry that puts commerce first.

6. GOP BACKPEDALLING ON RATE FOR RICH

House Republican leaders are expected to unveil a tax proposal that would maintain the 39.6 percent top personal income tax rate for wealthy individuals.

7. WHY NEANDERTHALS WENT EXTINCT

A computer simulation suggests that immigrants from Africa supplemented the numbers of modern humans, tipping the balance against our close evolutionary cousins.

8. TEEN BEING RETURNED TO U.S.

A teenage American girl who says her father spirited her to Syria against her will several years ago is now with U.S. authorities and will be returned home.

9. WHICH TV PERSONALITY IS RIDING HIGH

After the summer of Rachel Maddow, Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity ascends to the top of the cable news mountain.

10. BULLDOGS AT NO. 1, BESTING 'BAMA

Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson top the season's first College Football Playoff rankings.