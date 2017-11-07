10 things to know today

1. 'NOW MOST OF OUR CHURCH FAMILY IS GONE'

Sherri Pomeroy speaks to the sadness engulfing close-knit Sutherland Springs, Texas, a day after a gunman murdered 26 churchgoers there — including Pomeroy's daughter Annabelle.

2. TRAIL OF VIOLENCE FOLLOWED TEXAS GUNMAN

Devin Patrick Kelley was kicked out of the Air Force for abusing his then-wife and her child, later charged with animal cruelty and accused of menacing a girlfriend.

3. IN JAPAN, TRUMP STRIKES HARD LINE AGAINST NORTH KOREA

The president refuses to rule out a military strike, and declares Japan will use new U.S. military equipment to shoot down North Korean missiles.

4. WHOSE GUITAR BRINGS $700K AT AUCTION

The blue Cloud guitar Prince used in the late 1980s and '90s brings a record price for one of his instruments.

5. WHAT COULD LEAD TO GOV'T SHUTDOWN

The current federal spending bill is set to expire Dec. 8, and a sharply divided Congress and inconsistent president may be unable to agree on pressing matters including tax reform, immigration and a military budget.

6. HOW RAND PAUL IS RECOVERING AFTER ATTACK

The Kentucky senator is in pain, suffering from five broken ribs after getting tackled by a neighbor over what an attorney calls a trivial matter.

7. WHY FLORIDA STATE SUSPENDS ALL FRATS, SORORITIES

The ban comes after a freshman pledge's alcohol-related death, and cocaine charges for another fraternity member.

8. HOMELESS CRISIS CONTRASTS WEST COAST TECH WEALTH

Soaring housing prices across the region push many people to the streets, an AP study finds.

9. SAUDIS: DETAINED PRINCES WILL FACE TRIAL

Eleven princes and 38 officials and businessmen are reportedly under arrest in what the kingdom's rulers call an anti-corruption crackdown.

10. WHO GIVES HIMSELF A NEW NICKNAME, AGAIN

Rapper and producer Sean Combs celebrates his birthday by changing his name to "Love, a.k.a. Brother Love," and won't answer to Puffy or Diddy.