10 things to know today

1. BOMBSHELL CLAIM UPENDS SENATE CAMPAIGN
GOP leaders bolt from candidate Roy Moore after the former Alabama judge is accused of having sexual contact decades ago with a girl of 14.
2. GOP LAWMAKERS GO SLOW ON TAX CUT
Senate Republicans reveal the details of their sweeping tax legislation, including a one-year delay in plans for a major corporate tax cut.
3. PROGRESS ON DIPLOMATIC FRONT
The U.S. and Russia near an agreement on how they hope to resolve Syria's civil war once the Islamic State group is defeated.
4. ABROAD, TRUMP SETS ASIDE BLISTERING RHETORIC
In China, the president tries to flatter his hosts into establishing a more balanced trade relationship and doing more to blunt North Korea's nuclear ambitions.
5. WHO'S LATEST CELEB ENSNARED IN HARASSMENT SCANDAL
Comedian Louis C.K. is accused of sexual misconduct toward several women, including masturbating in front of them.
6. SCORES MORE SAUDIS DETAINED
Critics call the purge of top princes and businessmen a risky move by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aimed at consolidating power as he casts his eye toward the throne.
7. SEPARATIST LEGISLATOR BEHIND BARS
A Spanish judge jails Catalonia's top lawmaker as the government continues its drive to quash the region's independence movement.
8. HOW SPACE SAGA IS EXPANDING
The Walt Disney Co. announces that director Rian Johnson will craft a new trilogy for the "Star Wars" universe.
9. JOHN HILLERMAN DIES AT 84
The actor played stuffed-shirt Higgins to Tom Selleck's freewheeling detective Thomas Magnum in the 1980s TV series "Magnum, P.I."
10. WHICH KEY PLAYER DALLAS WILL BE WITHOUT
Ezekial Elliott, the Cowboys' star running back, is ordered by an appeals court to begin serving a six-game suspension for allegedly using force against his girlfriend.