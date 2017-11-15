10 things to know today

1. ATTORNEY GENERAL DISPLAYS HAZY MEMORY

Testifying before Congress, Jeff Sessions denies ever lying about the Trump campaign's dealings with Russians, but blames the chaos of the 2016 race for fogging his recollections.

2. GOP ADDS WRINKLE TO TAX OVERHAUL

Senate Republicans say they are intent on repealing the Obama health care law requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting the provision as a way to finance deep tax cuts.

3. FOUR DEAD IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA SHOOTING RAMPAGE

A gunman opens fire at random at several locations, including an elementary school, before police shoot him dead.

4. WHO'S GOT LITTLE TO SHOW FROM LONG TRIP

For all the pageantry and promises of Trump's five-nation, 12-day journey to Asia, he returns to Washington with few concrete accomplishments.

5. TINY HOUSES, BIG OPPOSITION

The popularity that inspired at least six TV shows about tiny homes often fails to translate into acceptance when developers try to build them next door.

6. WHAT QUESTION IRAN'S PRESIDENT WANTS ANSWERED

He launches an investigation into why government-built housing collapsed while others withstood the powerful earthquake that killed more than 530 people.

7. CYBER FOX SUSPECTED IN U.S. HENHOUSE

Fifteen percent of federal agencies had Kaspersky software running on some of their computers — despite the fact that Washington believes the company has links to Russian spy operations.

8. FRANCE GRAPPLES WITH PROTECTIONS FOR CHILDREN

French authorities are considering a legal age for sexual consent for the first time — with the Justice minister saying a minimum age of 13 "is worth considering."

9. WHICH TOYS TO STEER CLEAR OF

Fidget spinners, which contain small parts that can be a choking hazard, are among items on a consumer group's annual list of the worst toys for the holidays.

10. THREE ATHLETES GET REPRIEVE

The UCLA basketball players detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting are allowed to return home after President Trump discusses their case with his Chinese counterpart.