10 things to know today

1. GOP TAX OVERHAUL MAKES HEADWAY

Republicans ram a $1.5 trillion overhaul of Americans' business and personal income taxes through the House, edging the nation toward its biggest tax rewrite in three decades,

2. WHO'S LATEST NAME ENSNARED IN HARASSMENT SCANDAL

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken apologizes and faces a likely Senate ethics investigation after a Los Angeles radio anchor accuses him of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour.

3. ROY MOORE TARGETS FEMALE ACCUSERS

Ever defiant, the Republican Senate hopeful's campaign lashes out at the women accusing him of sexual misconduct, declaring "let the battle begin."

4. MISTRIAL DECLARED IN LAWMAKER'S BRIBERY CASE

The federal trial of Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez ends with the jury hopelessly deadlocked on all charges.

5. WHERE TALKS ARE UNDERWAY TO TRANSFER POWER

Robert Mugabe meets with mediators and the army commander who put him under house arrest as negotiations begin on the Zimbabwean leader's exit.

6. CHARLES MANSON BACK IN SPOTLIGHT

The killer of glamorous actress Sharon Tate and six others is reportedly seriously ill and hospitalized in Bakersfield, California.

7. TAINTED CASES TOSSED IN CHICAGO

A judge throws out convictions against 15 men after prosecutors acknowledge that the cases were tainted by a corrupt police sergeant who manufactured evidence.

8. 'WE UNDERSTAND THE NEED'

The U.S. says it's committed to reducing greenhouse gases even though the Trump administration still plans to pull out of the Paris accord on fighting global warming.

9. HOW U.S. INTENDS TO HELP ELEPHANTS

The Trump administration says it will allow the importation of body parts of African elephants shot for sport, contending that enabling wealthy big-game hunters to kill them will aid the vulnerable species.

10. JOSE ALTUVE RUNAWAY AL MVP

The Houston second-baseman takes the award by a wide margin over Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton captures the NL honor.