James Wilson Cook

Memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 321 W. South St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007, at 2 p.m. January 7, 2017.

Jim was born in Kalamazoo to James and Veva E. "Buddy" (Wilson) Cook on January 7, 1943. He went to high school at Paw Paw High School and graduated in 1961. He went on to earn a degree in social science from Western Michigan University. He worked for the Social Security Administration, retiring in 1998. He sacrificed his own wants for his family and worked tirelessly to give his sons the best possible start in life.

Jim enjoyed sports and rooting for his beloved WMU Broncos (Row the Boat!), as well as the Detroit Tigers. He spent many years researching family genealogy for his sons and his grandchildren. For many years, he worked with Drum Corps International by recruiting and promoting corps from around the world to visit West Michigan to perform in competitions held in both Muskegon and Kalamazoo areas. He was a favorite to the neighborhood animals, as he was known to feed the strays until they became his own. He loved to travel and to spend time with his family. Jim always said, "It's not about the stuff, it's about the experiences."

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Veva.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marcia; sons, Michael (Lisa) Cook and Andy (Jennifer) Cook; and their mother, Joan; five grandchildren: Katheryn, Elisabeth, Sadie, Mitchell and Sophie; stepson, Greg (Brian Goberling) Gomery; and sister-in-law, Christie Krueger.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 321 W. South St., Kalamazoo MI 49007.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the St. Joseph's Mercy Hospital and Palliative Care Center for their support in his final days.

Arrangements by Phoenix Cremation Authority-Muskegon.