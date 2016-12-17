Jimmie F. Tate

He was born in Jackson, Tenn., in 1934 to the late James and Elsie Tate. Jimmie was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Alta (White). Surviving are his children: Linda (Todd) Cartwright, Roger (Theresa) Tate, James (Ronda) Tate and Bob (Kathy) Dennis; 12 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; brother, Bobby (Terry) Tate; and sister, Nancy (Ray) Stewart.

Jimmie was a dedicated employee and retiree of Sligh Furniture Co. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jimmie will be remembered as a devoted family man and loving husband and father.

A memorial service has been scheduled to take place at Reyers North Valley Chapel on Friday, December 30, 2016, beginning at 1 p.m. Jimmie will be interred next to Alta in the family plot in Grand Haven Township, Lakeshore Cemetery.