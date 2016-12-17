Vera Weaver

As a girl, she was in charge of the chicken coop, and her fingers which plucked chickens would later pluck the strings of an upright bass with the West Shore Symphony Orchestra. Her Grandma Pelton played a large role in her life, as she allowed Vera to live with her in Grand Haven during the week and get to practices and performances more easily. In addition to playing the bass, she was also a talented pianist. A trip with the West Shore Symphony Orchestra to a performance at Michigan State College gave her a look at the school where she earned a B.A. degree in physical education in 1946 and an M.A. in education in 1966. While in college, she was awarded a Red Cross Lifesaving Certificate, and she worked for a summer as a lifeguard in Spring Lake. She taught school for a few years in Marysville and Detroit, then took a hiatus to raise her sons.

Vera returned to teaching after her sons were in school and Jim changed careers. She taught in the Northview School System, then taught for almost two decades at Sigsbee and Sigsbee Park Elementary Schools, and finished her career teaching adult education in Grand Rapids. She later tutored at Henry Elementary School as a retiree. She also kept busy gardening, volunteering with the League of Women Voters and aiding her husband after his cancer surgery.

A long-time interest of Vera’s was genealogy, and she assembled a book for Wayne’s French-Canadian wife Margot to introduce her to her new husband’s family. Her genealogical research led her to make numerous trips to New York, various New England and Midwestern states, and Canada. Vera’s research linked her Grandma Pelton to the Fairbanks family, who established the Fairbanks House, which was built in 1636; and Isaac Allerton, a passenger on the ship Mayflower.

Vera passed away quietly in her sleep into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 8, 2016. Vera will be missed by her many friends and family. She is survived by her sons, David and Bruce; brother, Wayne; sisters-in-law, Patti Flora and Margot Schweifler; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Jim.

There will be a funeral at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 2016, at Rest Haven Homes, 1424 Union Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan. A visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be sent to Mel Trotter Ministries, 225 Commerce Ave. SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503; or Rest Haven Homes, 1424 Union Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505.