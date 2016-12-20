Bruce Sloan

Bruce was born November 25, 1938, to Milford and Myrtle (Stanley) Sloan in Barryton, Mich. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Bruce married Marta Robinson on July 29, 1983, in Grand Rapids.

Bruce worked for Wilson Sporting Goods in Grand Rapids (Walter Hagen Golf Company) and Brooks Regional Muskegon Correctional Facility, and was a member of the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28. He loved to read and also had a great love for the outdoors and all it had to offer: camping, fishing and boating.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 33 years, Marta; daughter, Cathie (Bill) Whiting; sons, Brett (Jaime) Sloan and Paul (Yvonne Schultz) Wolbers; nine grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jeff and Michelle Menrick. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Dale (Darlo) Sloan and Myrl (Mary) Sloan.

A private family service for Bruce will be held at a later date.