Harriet Evelyn Converse

She was born November 24, 1937, in Fremont, Michigan, to Aden and Ruth (Barnett) Kerns Sr., and married Arthur J. Converse Sr.

Harriet loved going to the casino, baking, especially sea foam and church windows, and most of all spending time with her family. She was a member of Nortonville Gospel Chapel.

Harriet is lovingly remembered by her seven children: Arthur (Joyanne) Converse Jr. of Muskegon, Sally Converse of Grand Junction, Colo., David (Shelly) Converse of Spring Lake, Ted (Terri) Converse of Holland, Dennis (Trisha) Converse of Grand Haven, Jackie Elder of Newaygo, and Polly (Tim) Minnerick of Grand Haven; stepdaughter, Sheila (Robert) Cregg of Twin Lake; 26 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters: Virginia Keenan, Mildred Trudell and Kathy (Bob) Van Opynen; one brother, Aden (Julie Zynk) Kerns Jr; many, many nieces and nephews; and special friends: Sue (Wendell) Hutchinson, Manuella Juarez and Beryl Hunt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aden and Ruth Kerns Sr.; beloved husband, Arthur Converse Sr.; son, Steven Converse; step-son, Michael Converse; son-in-law, Gregory Doucette; sister, Polly Neuhaus; and brother, Edward M. Kerns.

A funeral service for Harriet will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2016, at VanZantwick Bartels Kammeraad Funeral Home in Grand Haven with the Rev. Dennis Snyder officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions to St. Jude Children Research Hospital are greatly appreciated. Please share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.vbkfuneralhome.com.