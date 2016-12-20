Lloyd Gardner

Lloyd was born July 26, 1924, to Lloyd and Belle (Parks) Gardner in Muskegon, Mich. He married Nancy Chasseur on June 13, 1992, in Muskegon. She preceded him in death in July 2011.

He retired from Muskegon Public Schools as a maintenance supervisor after more than 32 years of service. Lloyd enjoyed traveling and over the years covered most of the United States as well as Canada during camping trips. He was an avid bowler and could be found knocking down pins at both Starlite Lanes and Sherman Bowling Center.

Lloyd is survived by his daughter, Susan Chasseur of Norton Shores; son, Robert (Melissa) Chasseur of Muskegon; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Day-Campbell of New Mexico; brother, Jack (Jeanette) Salem of Grand Rapids; daughter-in-law, Linda Gardner of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Pat Mitchell of North Muskegon; brother-in-law, Chuck (Leslie) Green of Montana; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Terry Lee Gardner, in 2007.

The funeral service for Lloyd will be at 1 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2016, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Interment will be in Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association Michigan Chapter.