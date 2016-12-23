John L. DeKraker

He was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on August 11, 1949, to Lester and Mary (Zant) DeKraker; and married the former Shirley Wojczik on August 15, 1975. Mr. DeKraker served in the U.S. Air Force for 25 years until retiring in 1992, and later worked as a purchaser for Zelenka Nursery. John enjoyed golf, working in the yard and visiting casinos, and was on a Wii bowling league.

Survivors: daughter, Kristy DeKraker from Grand Rapids; sons: Ryan DeKraker from Grand Haven, Robert (Jane) Capitano from Sanford and Ron (Mischelle) Warner from Grand Rapids; six grandchildren; sister, Jan (James) Grubb; and brothers: Mark DeKraker, James (Sherrie) DeKraker and Bob (Peggy) Kohnke. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, in 2003; his parents; and brother, Michael "Jake" DeKraker.

Service: Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior at Clock Chapel-Grand Haven.

Memorials: To the family.

