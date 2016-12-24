logo

Betty Grimm

Mrs. Betty Ann Grimm, age 86, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016.

She was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on April 20, 1930, to Walter and Laura (Tripp) Kohnke. Mrs. Grimm had been employed as a school bus driver for Spring Lake Public Schools for over 10 years until retiring. She had also worked as store clerk, a short-order cook and managed a mobile home park. Betty enjoyed making jewelry, building doll houses, sewing and quilting. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors: daughter, Peg (Wilbur) Buehler of Grand Haven; two sons, Art (Peggy) Barnett of Kentwood and Steve (Patti) Barnett of Spring Lake; brother, Dick (Monty) Kohnke; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her husbands: Art Barnett, Gilmore Boneselaar and Jason Grimm; her son, Tim Barnett; daughter, Laurie Thomas; and her brothers: Walt, Russ, Don, Ken and Bob.

Service: A private memorial service will take place at a later date. Interment in Lakeshore Cemetery, Grand Haven Township. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guest book.

Arrangements by Clock Funeral Home-Grand Haven.