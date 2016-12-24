Betty Grimm

She was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on April 20, 1930, to Walter and Laura (Tripp) Kohnke. Mrs. Grimm had been employed as a school bus driver for Spring Lake Public Schools for over 10 years until retiring. She had also worked as store clerk, a short-order cook and managed a mobile home park. Betty enjoyed making jewelry, building doll houses, sewing and quilting. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors: daughter, Peg (Wilbur) Buehler of Grand Haven; two sons, Art (Peggy) Barnett of Kentwood and Steve (Patti) Barnett of Spring Lake; brother, Dick (Monty) Kohnke; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her husbands: Art Barnett, Gilmore Boneselaar and Jason Grimm; her son, Tim Barnett; daughter, Laurie Thomas; and her brothers: Walt, Russ, Don, Ken and Bob.

Service: A private memorial service will take place at a later date. Interment in Lakeshore Cemetery, Grand Haven Township. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guest book.

Arrangements by Clock Funeral Home-Grand Haven.