Julie Ann Riepma

Julie was born March 18, 1947, to Gerrit and Emilia (Fiore) Riepma in Grand Rapids. She graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1965 and attended Grand Valley State College.

Julie is survived by her brothers: John (Linda) Riepma of Grand Haven, Martin (Anne) Riepma of Wellington, Fla., and Robert Riepma of Grand Haven; and special friend, Larry Gill of Grand Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation and a private service have taken place, and interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Julie’s online guest book.