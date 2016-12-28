Bernard 'Bud' Ruiter

He was born August 17, 1928, in Ferrysburg to Benjamin and Minnie (Westoff) Ruiter. On March 3, 1955, he married Irene Resner.

Bud was a member of St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church and attended Our Lady-Fatima Church in Inverness, Florida, where they wintered for many years. He worked for Challenge Machine for 42 years. Bud served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Charles A. Conklin Post 28. He also volunteered on the Lake Forest Cemetery Board for many years. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed the outdoors and small game hunting, dancing, and traveling.

He is survived by his loving wife, Irene; three daughters: Lori (Garry) Speer of Grand Haven, Beth Ruiter of Grand Haven and Sue (Larry Hicks) Olsen; three grandchildren: Kristin Speer, Tim Olsen and Stacy Olsen; three sisters: Ruth Anderson, Net, Madsen, Micky (Jack) Dora; four brothers: Claus (Jean) Ruiter, Harry (Shuie) Ruiter, Bob (Pat) Ruiter and Ken (Dorothy) Ruiter; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two infant daughters, Michaline and Jane; three sisters: Sal Boot, Dorothy Holstege and Pene Sikenga; and brother, Jerry Ruiter.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2016, at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church with the Rev. Father Charles Schwartz officiating. Visitation will take place 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016, at The VanZantwick Chapel (620 Washington Ave.) with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Interment will take place in Lake Forest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Bud may be given to Loutit District Library. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com. The family is being served by The VanZantwick Chapel.