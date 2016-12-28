Derk Doornbos

He was born April 9, 1920, in the Netherlands to John and Hilje (Klooster) Doornbos. He met Sylvia R. Kight in Minneapolis, Minn., while attending the Minneapolis Art Institute and married her there on September 3, 1948. She preceded him in death June 21, 1996.

Derk served his country with the U.S. Army during World War II. He fought in five beach landings in eight countries. He was employed with the Ottawa County Road Commission for 30 years and retired in 1982.

Mr. Doornbos supported the Spring Lake Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28 and also was a lifetime member of the Sgt. Alvin Jonker VFW Post 23. He worked in the CCC camps, reforesting Michigan.

Derk loved hunting, fishing, traveling, hanging out at the American Legion and being in the Memorial Day parade.

He is survived by his daughter, Carolynn (Charles) Wilson; his son, John E. Doornbos; and three grandchildren: Charles D. Wilson, Charlia (Rob) Gardner Jr. and Sara (Miles) Cowles.

The funeral service for Derk will be held at The Spring Lake Chapel (213 E. Savidge), 11 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2016, with the Rev. Daniel Anderson officiating. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post 28 Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Spring Lake Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to Hospice of North Ottawa Community, the American Legion, Christian Haven Home or the Lakeshore Assisted Living Homes will be appreciated. Please share memories with the family on their online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com. The family is being served by The Spring Lake Chapel.