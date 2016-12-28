Jana Kay VanderMey

She was born July 22, 1952, in Grand Haven to John and Delores Kay (Henderson) Tuin; and married Douglas VanderMey on February 14, 2002.

Jana graduated from Spring Lake High School in 1970, and worked as a bank teller for numerous banks. Jana loved bowling, computer games, playing canasta and going to the casino.

She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Douglas VanderMey of Grand Haven; two sons, William Meier of Newport, Rhode Island, and Thomas Meier of Grand Haven; step-daughter, Bethany VanderMey of Athens, Ohio; and step-son, Charles VanderMey of Charlevoix; grandson, Syles Rosser; her sister, Gayle (Norm) Ferguson of Phoenix, Arizona; her brother, Steve Tuin of Grand Haven; four nieces: Tracy (Matt Shear) Poll, Kaylee Tuin, Allison Tuin and Kim Tuin; and two nephews, T.J. (Rachel) Tuin and Matt (Jessica) Tuin. She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Tuin; and brother, Jeff Tuin.

A memorial service for Jana will be held in May 2017. Memorial contributions to Love in Action are appreciated.