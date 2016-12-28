Loretta Dutmer

Loretta was born April 6, 1938, to Robert and Lollie (Bell) McKay in Grand Haven. She married Martin Dutmer in 1962. He preceded her in death in 1994.

After graduating from Grand Haven High School, Loretta attended Muskegon Business College. She worked in maintenance at Grand Haven Area Public Schools. Loretta was a former member of First Baptist Church of Spring Lake and attended First Christian Reformed Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and helping with her grandchildren. She enjoyed the company of her friends when they would gather for coffee or meet out and about for retail therapy.

Loretta will be dearly missed by her daughter, Heidi Taylor of Grand Haven; son, Craig (Lyndia) Dutmer of Kalamazoo; grandchildren: Nicholas, Kerwin and Alexandria; sister, Judy (Marvin) Richardson of Farwell, Mich.; brother, Rodger (Judi) McKay of Grand Haven; and several nieces and nephews. Loretta was preceded in death by her son, Major Nathan Dutmer, in 2010; and her three brothers: Bob, Jim and Marvin McKay.

The Memorial Service for Loretta will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2016, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Pettinga officiating. Interment will be in Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran School.