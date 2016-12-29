John Marod Sr.

He was born September 16, 1937, in Grand Haven to Moses and Helen (Gimborys) Marod. On September 24, 1960, he married Carol “Petey” Jannenga.

John was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake and a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge 1200 in Grand Haven. He served in the Michigan National Guard. John was a former owner of The Front Porch and loved serving ice cream to all of his friends. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching the sunsets on Lake Michigan. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Petey; three sons: John Marod Jr. of Carmel, Ind., Jeff (Carla) Marod of Spring Lake, and Darrin (Denisha) Marod of Nunica; seven grandchildren: Matthew (fiancée, Sarah), Michael, Jared, J.P. “Jeff,” Megan, Kaylee and Brooke; and one great-grandson, Jackson. He is also survived by one brother, Richard (Mary) Marod; sister, Mary Reed; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12 noon Friday, December 30, 2016, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Father David Gross officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church.

Memorial contributions in memory of John may be given to a charity of your choice. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com. The family is being served by The Spring Lake Chapel.