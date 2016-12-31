Hope Taylor

She was born August 22, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, to Dr. George W. and Florence (Guillereé) Moxon. On July 5, 1961, she married Clifford Taylor in Grand Haven.

Hope attended Girls Latin School in Chicago; Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.; Pine Manor Junior College in Massachusetts; and made her debut in the Passavant Cotillion. She was a former women’s service club member in Chicago, Passavant Hospital award winner for fundraising, Pine Manor – Horse Drill Team, volunteer at North Ottawa Community Hospital and a two-time chairman of the Women’s Golf Association. She was also a member of the Spring Lake Country Club. She was a talented bridge player, and enjoyed golfing and making needlepoint. Hope enjoyed wintering in Florida, traveling and being with her husband, Clifford.

She is survived by her husband, Clifford; and many beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Peter G. Moxon of Chicago and George L. Moxon of Hollywood, Florida, both in 2016.

A memorial service will take place in the spring at the Spring Lake Country Club. Memorials in memory of Hope may be given to The North Bank Trail.

Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com. The family is being served by The Spring Lake Chapel.