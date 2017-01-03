Dianne Michelle Visch

Mrs. Visch had been employed in accounting for Zelenka Nursery and Paradigm Jet Management. Dianne was a member of the Grand Haven Eagles and American Legion, and enjoyed boating. Dianne was always full of life, happy and had a smile on her face. Her spirit will live on in all who knew her.

SURVIVORS: Husband, David; son, Jesse (Melanie) Chaney of Rapid City; daughter, Sydney (Henry Kipke) Chaney of Spring Lake; mother, Linda (Sherman) Correll of Spring Lake; sister, Angela (Jeff) Warhurst of Grand Haven; brothers: Robert Rebone Jr. of Grand Haven, Nick (Emily Barham) Rebone of TN; nieces & nephews: Gavin, Emma, Peyton, Taylor & Jaxon; and many friends; her cats, Fat Louie and Talley. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Rebone Sr.

SERVICE: Thursday, January 5, 2017, 4:30 p.m. at the Clock Chapel - Muskegon with Pastor Thad Spring officiating.

VISITATION: Thursday, 2-4:30 pm at Clock Funeral Home - Muskegon.

MEMORIAL: Love INC. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guest book.

Clock Funeral Home- Muskegon