Joyce Proechel

She was preceded in death by previous husbands, Hardy Ensing and Bill McQueen; and her brother, Ronald Kobes. She is survived by her husband, Donald Proechel; her four children: Gregory (Kelly) Ensing, Diane (Mike) Butcher, David (Gretchen) Ensing, and Michael (Ingrid) Ensing; her 10 grandchildren; and her great-grand child.

Joyce was born and raised in Holland. She spent much of her life in Grand Rapids, Chicago, Spring Lake and Bloomfield Hills before returning to Holland in 2012. She will be remembered as a kind, fun-loving and dedicated wife, mother, friend and businesswoman. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Public visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Hope Reformed Church in Holland followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. A reception including a light lunch will follow. Private interment will occur on Friday, Jan. 6.

In honor of Joyce, contributions can be made to Hope Reformed Church or the Holland Rescue Mission. Arrangements were made by the Dykstra Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel. www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.