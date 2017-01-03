Vada L. Slade-Schoeder

Vada was born on April 2, 1935, to Richard and Edna Woodward. In 1953 she married George Slade and together they enjoyed 35 years of marriage and raised 7 children until his death in 1989. In 1996 Vada married John Schroeder and he preceded her in death in 2001.

Vada worked at Michigan Plastics. She enjoyed spending time at Life Circles. She also enjoyed camping, traveling, playing games, art and drawing. She was a caring, strong-willed amazing woman who will be deeply missed.

Vada is survived by her children: Norm (Lisa) Slade, Edna (Stanley) Phillips, Ted Slade, Julie (Loyd) Phillips, Angela (Patrick) Hall and George (Penny) Slade; step-children: David (Kathy) Hayes, Patricia Fricke, Mary Schroeder, and John (Cindy) Schroeder; 18 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; and 2 great-great-great grandchildren; brothers: Gene Woodward, Tom Woodward and Dickie (Jenny) Woodward; and son-in-law, Jay Sapp.

She was preceded in death by her 2 husbands; daughter, Ruby Sapp; brothers, Steve and Jack Woodward; and her parents.

A FUNERAL SERVICE will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2016, at 11 a.m. at the Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St., 231-798-1100. VISITATION with the family will be on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

