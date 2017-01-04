Harold Broersma

The son of Paul and Alice (Dobb) Broersma, he was born January 5, 1932, in Muskegon. Harold graduated from Western Michigan Christian High School and then served two years in the military. He married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Deiters, in 1954. Harold worked in various pattern shops in Muskegon as a metal pattern maker. He also served on the Ferrsyburg City Council and was a volunteer fireman.

Harold was an active member of Ferrysburg Community Church, where he was a deacon and served on various committees, particularly on Building and Grounds. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, gardening and playing cards, and he especially enjoyed developing a beautiful park setting in his backyard at the condo where he lived for the last 14 years. Harold will be remembered especially for his great sense of humor and his ability to fix anything.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas; brothers: Andrew, Paul and Gerald; and sisters, Mary Alice Martin and Agnes Broersma.

Surviving are his loving wife, Phyllis; son, Daniel (Colleen) of Fort Collins, Colo.; daughters, Gayle Williamson of Palatka, Fla., and Penni Sodi of Long Island, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Donna Broersma of Muskegon; seven grandchildren: Brett, Emily, Travis, Rachel, Allegra, Luca and Nicolas; along with several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, at Ferrysburg Community Church, 17785 Mohawk Drive, Spring Lake, with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to NOCH Hospice or Ferrysburg Community Church.

To sign Harold's online guest book or leave a message of sympathy for the family, please visit www.MichiganCremation.com.