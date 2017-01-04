Rosemary Stevenson

At a time when women had limited opportunities in professional sports, Rosemary never ceased to believe they could achieve their athletic goals. She was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., in 1988 and the Upper Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 1990. She played and coached softball for 51 years all around the Grand Rapids, Zeeland, Muskegon and Upper Michigan areas. She coached Little League and Pony League boys baseball for four years. Rosemary also was sports coordinator for the Caledonia-Kettle Lake area Youth, Every Woman’s Place/Webster House and the Grand Rapids Girls Rocket softball. She encouraged girls and boys alike to dream big and work hard to achieve their goals!

Rosemary loved her Lord, her life, and her family and friends. She reached out and touched many hearts and lives through her work and active involvements. She was a graduate of Pickford High School and Aquinas College. She retired from Michigan Bell Telephone Co. after 34 years and also had worked for the Greater Muskegon Catholic Schools for five years. She was a member of the Michigan Bell Pioneers, a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coopersville and a past member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Caledonia. She was active in many Catholic organizations, and was a Bible and CCD teacher. She also served on many church commissions, was a Stephens minister, Dominican associate, a Communicant and Cursillist. She had also served on many township board committees.

She was born July 2, 1936, in Stalwart, Mich., to Samie and Anna Stevenson. She is survived by her sisters, Anita (Conrad) Izzard and Charlene (Robert) Williams, all of Cedarville; her brothers, John Andrew (Connie) Stevenson of Stalwart and Wayne (Sue) Stevenson of Midland; and a brother-in-law, Daniel Izzard of Cedarville. She is also survived by her special friend and companion, Alice Goll; her foster son, Robert (Nancy) Kooiker, and his sons Andrew and Bradley; and several nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Izzard; brother, Edwin Stevenson; and sister-in-law, Virginia Stevenson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2017, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coopersville with the Rev. Father Ayub Francis Nasar as celebrant. Visitation will be Thursday, January 5, from 4-6 p.m. at the Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, Spring Lake Chapel, where a scripture service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery in Goetzville, Mich.

Memorial contributions in memory of Rosemary may be given to Friends of the Orphans, or Grand Rapids Dominicans, or St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church.